You can feel it already, can’t you?

That little knot in people’s stomachs.

That flashback.

A virus on the news.

A cruise ship drifting across the ocean.

Americans flying back home.

Officials saying, “Don’t panic.”

We’ve heard this before.

Now they’re calling this one Hantavirus. And no, experts say this is not another COVID situation. At least not yet. But after what this country lived through, people have every right to pay attention when they hear words like “outbreak,” “deadly,” and “human transmission.”

The World Health Organization says the overall risk remains low. Normally this virus spreads through infected rodents, not from person to person. But this strain? This one appears different. This one may spread through human contact. And suddenly what sounded far away doesn’t feel so far away anymore.

Three people are dead. Several others infected onboard a cruise ship now heading toward the Canary Islands. But the real issue is this: Americans already got off that ship and came back home. Texas. Georgia. Arizona. Virginia. California.

And health officials say symptoms may not show up for weeks.

See, this is where trust becomes the issue. Because people remember being told not to worry before. People remember confusion. Mixed messages. Politics masquerading as leadership while ordinary folks were left trying to protect their families with scraps of information and a prayer.

And now here we are again, at a moment when America has pulled out of the World Health Organization under Donald Trump. At a moment when the country is less connected to the global systems built to monitor outbreaks before they spiral.

At a moment when the very CDC team responsible for investigating cruise ship outbreaks was gutted last year by Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — and the wild part is, cutting them didn’t even save taxpayers money because the program was funded by cruise ship fees.

That’s what makes people uneasy.

Not just the virus.

The feeling that the grown folks may have left the room again.

Now let’s keep this in perspective. Experts are not telling people to panic. Nobody’s saying lock yourself in the house. Nobody’s saying go buy out Costco.

But we would be fools not to pay attention.

Because history has taught us something painful in this country: the people always pay the price when arrogance replaces preparation.

Viruses don’t care about your politics.

They don’t care whether you voted red or blue.

They don’t care how much money you make or what cable channel you watch.

And if America learned anything from the last pandemic, it should be this: you cannot shout down a public health crisis. You cannot spin it away. And you damn sure cannot defund your way into safety.