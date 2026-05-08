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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
just now

This administration is reckless on so many levels. Not sure we can sustain another pandemic when they fired all the experts and withdrew from the WHO.

Let me know when we're great! Cuz rn we suck!

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Cynthia Flowers's avatar
Cynthia Flowers
just now

The really scary part is DJT is president again. While he is spending our money on 'cleaning up DC' and once again ignoring what's important... WE THE PEOPLE. I pray that people wake up and see what is going on in America. We are truly going backwards to a time when he thought America was great. Are we great yet!

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