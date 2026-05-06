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The Iran War Crisis Is Hurting MAGA...Will It Hand Dems The Midterms?
With Trump’s approval numbers slipping and cracks continuing to show inside MAGA, is the political landscape starting to shift?
May 06, 2026
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