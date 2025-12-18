It must be exhausting to live as an Upper East Side wine mom these days. Forever perched on the edge of a stemless glass, waiting for the next progressive to trigger a neighborhood wide fainting spell.

The latest panic attack concerns, who else, Zohran Mamdani a leftist politician whose name now functions as a kind of Rorschach blot for affluent anxieties about crime, Israel, and the collapse of the social order as they imagine it. Scroll through Facebook and you’ll find a crescendo of keyboard clatter that reads like the Book of Lamentations filtered through Sauvignon Blanc: the left is antisemitic, the Squad wants pogroms, and Mamdani is personally ushering in a new era of peril for New York’s Jews.

Meanwhile, quietly and with far less Chardonnay thrown in the air, the Republican Party is embracing actual, literal Nazis. Not metaphorical Nazis. Not “problematic campus leftists with regrettable slogans.” No. The GOP is elevating people who celebrate fascist aesthetics, praise Hitler, use explicit racial slurs, and participate in group chats that read like the collected works of a Discord channel moderated by Heinrich Himmler. And yet this registers among the Upper East Side’s social media Cassandras with all the urgency of a stray fruit fly at Eli Zabar’s cheese counter.

Just this week, Democratic Senator Jacky Rosen placed a hold on the nomination of Adm. Kevin Lunday to serve as Coast Guard commandant after the service appeared to backtrack on a vow to relist swastikas and nooses as extremist imagery.

Yes, you read that right. The United States Coast Guard now believes that swastikas and nooses are not hate symbols but merely “potentially divisive.”

Potentially.

As if the swastika were an ambiguous inkblot that could just as easily represent genocide or a rustic Scandinavian folk pattern. As if the noose were not the most recognizable calling card of white terror in American history. We have reached the bureaucratic stage of fascism where emblems of bigotry are polished into polite ambiguity. Somewhere, an admiral is probably workshopping language to reclassify the Confederate flag as “a contested but meaningful topographical accent.”

While the Coast Guard plays semantic footsie with fascism, the Republican Party is doing its own kind of normalization.

Earlier this year, leaked group chats revealed that Paul Ingrassia, a Trump nominee for a federal oversight position, described himself as having “a Nazi streak.” His defenders insist it was self deprecating humor, a claim that strains credulity. Nobody jokes about having a “Nazi streak” unless that streak is less an ironic flourish and more a personal creed.

The chats include racial slurs, praise of “white civilization,” and explicit rejections of the idea that all human beings are created equal. Other participants compared him favorably to someone suited for the Hitler Youth which may be the most unintentionally honest endorsement of the Trump era yet.

In any functioning democracy, this would end a career.

In today’s GOP, it barely counts as a Tuesday.

And this is not an isolated incident. There are the sprawling Young Republicans group chat leaks a 2900 page archive of racist, antisemitic, and genocidal rhetoric that reads like the unfiltered thoughts of a Telegram channel designed by a bored demon. Talk of gas chambers. Praise for Hitler. Sexual fantasies involving political violence. Endless, obsessive racism.

These are not fringe teenagers yelling into the void. These are future Republican operatives, congressional staffers, candidates, and think tank interns. The people who will be on cable news in ten years explaining why the party’s latest policy proposal is “not authoritarian, just misunderstood.”

And through all of this, the Upper East Side Facebook moms remain fixated on Zohran Mamdani.

Why?

Because it is easier to scold the left than to confront the reality of a right wing that is no longer flirting with extremism but openly dating it. The left, for all its internal fights and messy rhetoric, is not the engine of rising antisemitism in America.

The evidence is elsewhere and it is hiding in plain sight.

In the Coast Guard’s cowardly classifications.

In Ingrassia’s messages.

In the bubbling cesspools of Republican youth organizations.

In the whitening glare of Donald Trump’s America.

If we are serious about confronting antisemitism, then we should confront it honestly. We should not confuse the discomfort of wealthy New Yorkers with actual danger. And we should not pretend that Nazis are merely “divisive.”

The threat is not Zohran Mamdani.

The threat is a political party that is quite literally embracing swastikas.

And the wine moms should put down their glasses and pay attention.