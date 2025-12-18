The Don Lemon Show

Lynn Hostetter Berger
6h

It’s cute but disrespectful to call the upper WS ‘ladies drinking wine’. You can remember for yourself the ‘funny’ words used to demean black people. Think about.

Neural Foundry
6h

Solid breakdown of where the real normalization is happening. The Coast Guard reclassifying swastikas as "potentially divisive" insted of hate symbols is genuinely chilling because it shows how institutional language gets weaponized to soften what should be unnegotiable lines. The Ingrassia chat logs aren't ambiguous either, nobody accidentally ends up in conversations praising "white civilization" without being exactly who they claim they're not. The selective outrage is the real tell here, I dunno why focusing on campus slogans gets more energy than addressing literal Nazi imagery in federal institutions.

