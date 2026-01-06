The Don Lemon Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

The Lemon Cohen Report

A recording from Don Lemon's live video
Don Lemon's avatar
Michael Cohen's avatar
Don Lemon and Michael Cohen
Jan 06, 2026
Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Lemon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture