The Lemon Cohen Report

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript129283The Lemon Cohen ReportA recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon Lemon and Michael CohenJan 06, 2026129283ShareTranscriptGet more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonMichael CohenWrites Michael Cohen SubscribeRecent PostsHOT TOPICS | Mainstream Media Meltdown: CBS's SHOCKING Debut!5 hrs ago • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Trump's Attacks on Venezuela Are The Biggest Epstein Distraction Yet!22 hrs ago • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Are Donald Trump's Actions Against Venezuela Acts of War?! - January 5th, 2026Jan 5 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Donald Trump's 2026 Will Be A JOKE! - January 2nd, 2026Jan 3 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Donald Trump is Sicker Than You Think! - January 2nd, 2026Jan 2 • Don LemonHOT TOPICS | Trump Calls for DOJ to Release Epstein Files Related to Dems! - December 29th, 2025Dec 29, 2025 • Don LemonDon lemon and Mike Nellis with the weekly breakdown of everything you need to know live!Dec 26, 2025 • Don Lemon and Mike Nellis