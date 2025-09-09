The Don Lemon Show

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
31

The Lemon / Cohen Report with Don Lemon & Michael Cohen

A recording from Don Lemon's live video
Don Lemon's avatar
Michael Cohen's avatar
Don Lemon
and
Michael Cohen
Sep 09, 2025
2
31
Share
Transcript
Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Don Lemon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture