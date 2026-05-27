Donald Trump—the man who claimed he alone could hold the conservative movement together—is suffering an unprecedented, spectacular blowout with his most influential media gatekeepers. Think about it: Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, and Joe Rogan. These weren’t just supporters; they were the absolute ideological spine of the MAGA universe. But right now, they are stepping away from him in a massive way. The breaking point? His reckless military intervention in Iran, which completely shatters his signature campaign promise to end forever wars. Tucker Carlson went on his show and quite literally apologized to his audience for misleading people about who Trump really was. Joe Rogan went on his podcast and blasted Trump’s foreign policy, calling it “exactly the opposite of what we were told,” while tearing into that corrupt nearly $1.8 billion DOJ slush fund that may go to January 6th defendants. And how does Trump handle it? The usual, predictable playbook. He goes on Truth Social, lashes out and calls them “low IQ” losers.

And you have to ask yourself: what does this mean for the rest of the country as we head into the midterms? For months, we’ve heard about this growing sense of Trump disappointment syndrome, and now, the rhetoric from his once allied independent media fanbase is finally catching up. The independent media ecosystem that practically built Trump’s political career is now actively telling millions of anti-war, populist voters to open their eyes. When you couple that with the brutal reality everyday Americans are facing—crushing inflation, a soaring cost of living, and now a deeply unpopular foreign war—it is a recipe for disaster for the GOP. If you’re a Democrat, this is the opening you have been waiting for. A demoralized, deeply fractured Republican base gives the left a massive opportunity this November to mobilize, capitalize on this buyer’s remorse, and completely reshape the balance of power in Congress.

But—and this is the part that should keep everyone up at night—there is a deeply concerning paradox at play here. Because while Trump’s approval ratings are absolutely cratering with the general public, he still holds an incredibly dangerous, iron grip over the Republican Party. He is currently on a ruthless, vindictive revenge tour through the GOP primaries, and he is successfully purging anyone who dares to show a single spine. Just look at what happened to Representative Thomas Massie in Kentucky and Senator Bill Cassidy in Louisiana. Trump-backed challengers ousted them purely because they didn’t show absolute, blind loyalty. It shows us a terrifying reality: Trump may be completely losing the intellectual heavyweights of his movement, but the hardcore, grassroots primary voters are still marching entirely to his beat.

The ultimate proof of this terrifying dual reality just happened in Texas, and it is a massive wake-up call. Look at the Senate primary runoff. You had Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton—a man completely surrounded by personal and legal scandals—going up against a four-term incumbent, Senator John Cornyn. Now, Cornyn has been a loyal party soldier for decades, but because he wasn’t sycophantic enough, Trump stepped in with a late endorsement for Paxton. And what happened? Paxton absolutely demolished Cornyn by 28 percentage points, immediately going on TV to call Trump’s endorsement “the most powerful force in politics.” This is what we have to grapple with: even as Trump’s toxic policies alienate the broader American electorate and disgust his former media champions, he still has total, near-dictatorial control over who gets to run under the Republican banner. It is a deeply volatile moment for our democracy and it means Democrats, Independents and anyone who wants to push back against the foolishness we’re seeing in Washington, need to register to vote RIGHT NOW.

We discussed this and more on the show this morning, check it out here: