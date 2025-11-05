The Don Lemon Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rhonda L Schneider's avatar
Rhonda L Schneider
3h

Hope for the future. Now the hope has to take shape and push forward for the next big election in 2026. More people need to stand up and vote!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
MsStewart's avatar
MsStewart
3h

What the Creator have for you man cannot take it away!!!!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Don Lemon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture