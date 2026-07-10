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The Parents of Nolan Wells Break Their Silence!

Nolan Wells' parents break their silence, sharing their grief, their questions, and their search for answers following their son's tragic death.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jul 10, 2026

Thank you Melissa Tart, James T Duffield, elizabeth, Patricia Wren, Cheryl Beck-Ruff, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

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