The People's House is being monetized by billionaires
If a Democrat turned the White House into a blood sport arena, conservatives would burn the house down—but under Trump, it’s just another taxpayer-funded Sunday.
A mixed martial arts cage match is happening on the South Lawn of the White House this weekend. Let that sink in. The UFC Freedom 250 event is transforming the historic, sacred grounds of the people’s house into a literal blood sport arena. It is scheduled to take place on Sunday—coinciding with Flag Day and Donald Trump’s 80th birthday. While the admin…