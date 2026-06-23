Look at that reflecting pool.

No. Really. Look at it.

Because sometimes the universe hands you a metaphor so perfect you do not have to create one. You just have to tell the truth about it.

A reflecting pool. Built for reflection. Built so people can see clearly. Built so America can look at itself. And what happens? The paint peels. The algae blooms. The coverup floats to the surface. And suddenly the whole thing becomes the most perfect picture of this presidency that anyone could have designed. Except nobody designed it. It just happened. The way truth always happens eventually. Whether you want it to or not.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. Built in the 1920s. One of the most iconic landmarks in the world. Millions of people have stood at its edge. It is one of those places that reminds you this country once built things meant to last. Trump looked at it and decided it needed to be blue. Not because it was failing. Because he wanted it to look better in photographs. About the image. Always the image. Never the substance.

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So he spent $14 million of your money painting the bottom of a historic American landmark American flag blue. Called it beautiful. Told the world it would be perfect. And within days of refilling the pool the whole thing turned green. Bright neon algae green. Because dark blue paint absorbs heat. And heat creates the perfect conditions for algae to bloom. Any pool expert could have told him this. But Donald Trump does not listen to experts. He told law enforcement personnel in Washington last August: I know more about grass than any human being I think anywhere in the world. This is the man who painted the reflecting pool blue.

When the algae came he sent workers to pour hydrogen peroxide into the water. To vacuum algae off the bottom. To install something called an ozone nanobubbler. In the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool. None of it worked. Because you cannot fix a fundamental error with chemicals. The problem was not the algae. The problem was the paint. The problem was the decision. The problem was the man who made it.

And then the paint started peeling. Within a week blue paint started detaching from the bottom and floating to the surface in sheets. People documented it on their phones. The whole world could see what $14 million bought. Green water. Peeling blue paint. A dead duckling floating on the surface. They drained it. Then drained it again.

If that happened in your backyard what would you do. You would not blame vandals. You would not arrest the neighbor who came to look at it. You would say who screwed this up. That is what normal people do. But that is not what happened.

Instead a former Olympian touched a piece of paint that was already peeling and suddenly he became the story. David Davey Hearn. Champion canoeist. 67 years old. He bent a loose flap of paint with his finger the way any curious person would. They arrested him. He told the BBC: I didn’t destroy rip tear peel or remove any part of the paint. The condition of any part of the reflecting pool didn’t change. He called it an arbitrary capricious prosecution. He is facing charges of destroying government property. Five people arrested. Five more cited. Fourteen police reports filed.

And Trump inspected it. Posted on Truth Social: I just inspected it and could only say to myself WOW who would do such a thing. SICK DERANGED PEOPLE. He inspected it from a helicopter. Looking out the window on his way back from Camp David. He later posted that work would begin immediately to fix the pool. The post ended with a question mark.

If you have been watching this man for any length of time you recognize this move. Something goes wrong. He covers it with something flashy. The flashy thing makes it worse. He blames other people. Creates chaos around the blame. And we lose the thread. If you are arguing about the canoeist you are not asking why the pool is green. If you are mad about vandalism you are not asking who approved the paint. That has always been the trick.

The whistleblower becomes the problem. The journalist becomes the problem. The protester becomes the problem. The truth teller becomes the problem. The person who points to the crack in the wall becomes the problem. Not the crack. The person who noticed it. I know something about that personally. That is what insecure power does. It punishes observation. It criminalizes curiosity. It attacks witnesses. Because the witness threatens the performance.

One of my Substack subscribers put it perfectly. She wrote: we thought there was a bottom. Turns out the algae filled reflecting pool was given to an incompetent contractor. But wait there’s more. At the bottom of this pool is a murky narrative to blame this incompetence on an array of suspects. So there is no bottom to this entire project. It will just keep getting worse as more alleged suspects will get thrown into the deep end of the pool.

There is no bottom.

This is who Donald Trump has always been. The gap between the image and the reality has always been the defining feature of the man. The bronzer and the combover and the suit that never fits and the towers that bear his name that he does not actually own and the steaks and the university and the charity and the bone spurs. The same man who took out full-page newspaper ads calling for the execution of five innocent Black teenagers in Central Park. Who built a political movement around the lie that Barack Obama was not born in America. Who has spent his entire life confusing attention with achievement. Covering failure with flash. Burying the truth under the next outrage and the next distraction and the next villain.

He is the Loch Ness monster at the bottom of that pool. Always there. Always lurking beneath the surface. Occasionally glimpsed. Occasionally exposed. But never fully brought to the light because he is always moving. Always creating another ripple. Another wave. Another story to chase before the last one resolves.

In Greek mythology Narcissus looked into a pool of still water and fell so deeply in love with his own reflection that he could not leave. Could not eat. Could not sleep. Until he wasted away and died alone at the edge of that pool gazing at an image that was never real. Trump is Narcissus. In love with the image. Destroyed by the gap between the image and the truth. Unable to see past his own reflection long enough to notice that the water is turning green and the paint is coming off in sheets and an Olympic athlete is in handcuffs for touching the evidence.

But Narcissus only hurt himself. Trump is taking the rest of us with him.

The South Lawn is now dirt and dead grass. The reflecting pool is green and peeling and being drained for the second time. The $80 billion bill for a war he started is sitting on congressional desks. The Strait of Hormuz he declared permanently toll-free now has a fee structure being drafted in Tehran. The spy agencies are being run by a housing official. The portrait of the first Black four-star general in American history has been removed from the Pentagon wall.

A reflecting pool only has one job. To show us what is there. Not what we hope is there. Not what we have painted over with $14 million worth of the wrong color. What is there.

The paint is peeling. The water is clearing. The reflection is getting harder to ignore.

Narcissus died at the edge of that pool. Staring at something that was never real. Alone. Because everyone around him watched and waited and said nothing.

The pool is still here. The truth is still here.

And so are we.