The Don Lemon Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kate Peabody's avatar
Kate Peabody
32m

Now, this is what I am talking about. Thank you both, for showing the faces of these hypocritical perverts. They all need to be exposed, one by one. For years legacy media has given pass to GOPers, even with the multiple stories of their transgressions. As if they have the family values market cornered, yet given a pass to abuse and disabuse vulnerable people. Almost every time I read about one of these horrible men, it is a GOPer. This is not to say that there are not Democrats who commit the same kind of acts. But it is this holier than thou gang, while cloaking themselves in purity, are out there trying to deprive others of their rights and/or preying on and hurting innocent people.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fay Reid's avatar
Fay Reid
15m

Thank you, Don for bringing us this post. Of all the crimes committed by Homo sapiens the most heinous are those against children. Children, especially those under 18 are unable to protect themselves. From my experience with my gay friends and lesbian relatives, they are kind, loving, considerate, and very responsible persons.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Don Lemon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture