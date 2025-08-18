They want you to believe that drag queens at story hour are the real threat to children. That transgender rights somehow equates to danger. That same sex parents, whose only crime is existing, pose a risk.

They cloak themselves in the mantle of protection while the true predators sit in office. As if virtue is a badge and identity is a costume you can hide behind.

(RJ May, a Freedom Caucus co-founder)

Consider South Carolina’s RJ May, a Freedom Caucus co-founder who preached family values. Prosecutors say that behind the screen name “joebidennnn69” he traded hundreds of files, more than two hundred videos of toddlers and young children, over his home Wi-Fi and phone. He is jailed without bond, facing ten federal counts that could carry decades behind bars. His resignation arrived quietly in August.

(Justin Eichorn, Minnesota state senator)

Then there was Minnesota’s Justin Eichorn. A state senator who claimed to defend morality until a sting revealed he was offering money, allegedly, for sex with someone he believed was a 17 year old girl. He resigned in March, released later to a halfway house, and the story disappeared from the headlines.

(Jason Yates, former leader of an evangelical Christian mobilization organization)

Jason Yates, who once ran a Christian political group called My Faith Votes, pleaded guilty to federal child pornography charges. Investigators say they found thousands of illicit images. A man who helped preach purity politics until his arrest revealed the truth.

(Ray Holmberg, former North Dakota state senator)

Ray Holmberg of North Dakota, once a powerful appropriations chair, went to Prague to exploit minors. Now he is serving ten years in federal prison. A shock for a moment, then silence.

(Scott Soucek, MAGA champion who cast his vote to fight child trafficking)

And now there is Scott Soucek. A man who posted that he voted for Trump to fight child trafficking. Who said he did it for his children and grandchildren. In July he was arrested on ten counts of possessing child pornography. The man who posed as a moral warrior for kids turned out to be the predator himself. His spouse, a local Republican chair, bailed him out and then filed for divorce.

Share

These are not isolated events. They are the same pattern repeating itself over and over again.

And the numbers do not lie. According to RAINN, ninety three percent of child sexual abuse is committed by someone the child already knows. A family member. An acquaintance. Not strangers in glitter. Not the queer neighbor. Not Pride volunteers. The worst case of institutional abuse in modern America was not a drag show. It was the Boy Scouts of America, which paid more than two billion dollars in settlements to tens of thousands of survivors.

Share The Don Lemon Show

Yet when queer people show up in public, the right screams “groomer.” The slur was born in Florida with the “Don’t Say Gay” law and weaponized across anti drag and anti trans campaigns. But when their own are charged, the outrage machine falls silent. No screaming chyrons. No rallies against their statehouses. Just a resignation letter and a quick pivot back to banning books about two dads.

Let us be clear. This is not about protecting children. It is about wielding fear as a weapon for power. It is projection and hypocrisy, crafted into policy. If they truly cared about safeguarding the vulnerable, they would confront the institutions where real abuse happens.

Democrats, you have been handed a contrast wrapped in Republican packaging. Take it. Use it. Say it plainly.

The prosecutions and convictions are stacking up against Republican officials. The data shows abuse happens overwhelmingly in families and trusted networks, not in LGBTQ communities. For once, the moral imperative and the political advantage align. Protect the children. Expose those who claim sanctimony while harboring predators.

James Baldwin would tell us to speak the truth and let it land. And the truth here is simple. The real groomers are in the GOP.