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Jamie Wolf's avatar
Jamie Wolf
1h

Another good newsletter Don and Daniel.

Prieta is proof that heart matters! Determination is what Prieta and the rescuers had and it was enough this time.

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Tiffany Lardge's avatar
Tiffany Lardge
1h

If you guys need an IT analyst, I got you ♥️

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