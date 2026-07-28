Tuesday, July 28, 2026

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Good morning.

Like a lot of people, I’ve listened to the Sea Tow call more than once. Some of it is easy to hear. Some of it isn’t. There are voices talking over each other, background noise and an emergency unfolding in real time.

The audio investigators released is real. The enhanced versions people are sharing online are real, too. But the transcript making the rounds on social media is still one person’s interpretation of what they think they’re hearing. Even the person who enhanced the audio has said it shouldn’t be treated as the only interpretation.

Somewhere along the way, “I think they’re saying this” became “This is what they’re saying.”

There’s a difference.

That’s where I want to start today.

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🍋 NOLAN WELLS: THE AUDIO ISN’T THE STORY. CERTAINTY MIGHT BE.

Three weeks after Nolan Wells disappeared, people are still looking for answers. Now the Sea Tow call has become the latest piece of evidence people are trying to make sense of.

If you’ve been online, you’ve probably heard the enhanced audio. You’ve probably seen transcripts claiming to reveal exactly what was said. The problem is, some of those transcripts have taken on a life of their own.

An enhanced recording isn’t the same thing as an official transcript. It can make parts of the audio easier to hear, but it doesn’t erase overlapping voices, background noise or uncertainty. That’s why the person who enhanced one of the recordings has cautioned people not to treat their interpretation as the only interpretation.

None of that changes the bigger picture.

Nolan’s family is still waiting for answers. Investigators are still working the case. And the questions people have been asking from the very beginning haven’t gone away.

DON’S TAKE

Cases like this have a way of turning everyone into an investigator. That’s fine. But eventually, the facts have to do the talking.

🍋 THE FED: WHY THIS WEEK MATTERS TO YOUR WALLET

The Federal Reserve meets this week, and while most people on Wall Street are watching interest rates, most people at home are watching their wallets.

Prices are still high. Borrowing money is expensive. Credit card balances keep growing. So even if the Fed doesn’t make a big move, what it says about the months ahead could affect everything from mortgage rates to car loans.

Sometimes the biggest story isn’t what happens.

It’s what happens next.

DON’S TAKE

The economy isn’t just something you read about. It’s something you live.

🍋 THE ULTIMATE COURT PRESS

The next election is still months away, but the legal fight over it is already underway.

President Trump is asking the Supreme Court to revive parts of an executive order that would tighten rules around mail-in voting after lower courts blocked it. Trump says it’s about protecting election integrity. His critics say it’s about making it harder for Americans to vote.

This isn’t just another court case.

It’s another reminder that elections aren’t only fought at the ballot box anymore. They’re fought in courtrooms, too.

DON’S TAKE

The rules of an election should protect the voters, not the politicians trying to win it.

🍋 WHO GETS TO DEFINE A POLITICAL PARTY?

The Democratic Socialists of America are making headlines after approving a platform that calls for sweeping changes, including abolishing the Senate, restructuring the Supreme Court and dramatically reshaping the federal government.

Now, before anyone says, “Well, that’s just the DSA,” here’s the question.

Does the average voter know the difference?

Probably not.

And that’s why this matters. Political parties don’t just have to answer for what they believe. They also have to answer for what voters think they believe. We’ve seen it happen before, where a position held by a relatively small group ends up becoming a talking point for an entire party.

Whether that’s fair is a different conversation.

But it is political reality.

DON’S TAKE

In politics, perception can be just as powerful as policy.

🍋 WHAT A VIRAL VIDEO CAN’T TELL YOU

A video showing police officers handcuffing a Black child in East London has millions of people talking.

The video is disturbing. It should raise questions.

But it shouldn’t answer all of them.

Police say they were responding to reports involving the child and have defended their actions. Critics say the incident raises broader concerns about how Black children are treated by law enforcement. An investigation is underway.

We’ve seen this before. A video captures one moment. Then everyone rushes to decide what the entire story must have been.

Sometimes they’re right.

Sometimes they’re not.

DON’S TAKE

A viral video can start a conversation. It shouldn’t automatically end one.

🍋 A LITTLE HOPE

Pancreatic cancer has long been one of the hardest cancers to treat. That’s why researchers are so encouraged by a new experimental drug that’s showing promise in patients with one of the most common genetic mutations linked to the disease.

It’s still early. More testing has to be done, and no one is calling this a cure.

But progress matters.

For families who’ve been waiting a long time to hear some good news, this is the kind of headline that’s worth celebrating.

DON’S TAKE

Sometimes hope doesn’t arrive all at once. It shows up one breakthrough at a time.

🍋 PRIETA’S LONG SWIM HOME

We’ve all heard stories about dogs finding their way home.

Prieta’s story is a little different.

After being frightened by Fourth of July fireworks, the tiny dog disappeared into San Francisco Bay. Volunteers searched for days by land, by boat and with drones before finally spotting her swimming alone in the water.

They rescued her and reunited her with her family.

It’s one of those stories that reminds you how many good people are out there quietly helping when nobody’s watching.

DON’S TAKE

The world can always use more people who show up.

LUCKY SLICES

Lindsey Graham

The political world gathered to honor Senator Lindsey Graham, drawing lawmakers from both parties. Whatever your politics, moments like these are a reminder that public service is about more than the headlines. Sometimes it’s about relationships that exist long after the cameras leave.

Mitch McConnell

Former Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell continues to weigh in on the future of the Republican Party, even after stepping away from leadership. His influence may not look the same, but it hasn’t disappeared.

Joe Biden

Questions surrounding President Biden continue to generate political debate, with Republicans keeping the focus on newly released audio and Democrats accusing them of trying to relitigate the past instead of talking about the future.

Love Island

Who knew a reality dating show could become America’s latest water cooler conversation? Whether you watch it or not, it’s proof that pop culture still has an amazing ability to bring millions of people into the same conversation at the same time.

The Lemon Media Network is hiring. Check out our website to apply.

That’s it for today.

Thanks for spending part of your morning with me.

Remember, stay curious, keep asking questions, and don’t let anyone do your thinking for you.

Have a great day…and stay lucky.