The Don Lemon Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Neva Brown's avatar
Neva Brown
Jul 10

Excellent!!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Fay Reid's avatar
Fay Reid
Jul 11

Thank you, Don and Peter. Thanks for pairing the mythological Superman to the REAL Human being who was Jesus of Nazareth. I am a non-theist who greatly admires Jesus of Nazareth, while Jesus was a real man who actually existed 2000+ years ago, whereas Clark Kent/Superman was a mythical comic book character who was created by two young men. Both were good, kind-hearted men who cared nothing, zip, zilch, nada, for wealth or greed. Both spoke against those things. When the MAGA crowd really begin to think independently they will realize these truths

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Don Lemon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture