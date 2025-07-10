It’s a bird. It’s a plane. No, it’s another made-for-TV culture war. This time, the Make America Great Again movement has set its sights on Superman himself.

Yes—Superman

.

James Gunn’s new Superman movie hasn’t even landed in theaters, but folks in red America are already clutching their pearls. You’d think they’d be busy enough—banning books, banning history, banning people. But somehow they’ve found time to throw a tantrum over a man in a cape.

And why? Because Gunn dared to say out loud what’s always been true. In an interview with The Sunday Times, he called Superman “the story of America”—an immigrant’s tale. A refugee sent from a dying world who, through kindness and grace, becomes its protector.

That, apparently, was too much for the Fox News crowd. Too much for the folks on Truth Social. Suddenly Superman is “woke.” Suddenly Hollywood is “destroying” an American icon.

But here’s the truth they can’t handle: Superman has always been woke. He has always stood against people like them.

Let’s go back to the beginning. Superman was born in 1938—not on some Hollywood soundstage, but in the hearts of two Jewish kids from Cleveland, Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster. Sons of immigrants. Outsiders in their own country, watching fascism rise across the Atlantic and anti-Semitism creep through their own streets.

They gave us Kal-El—a refugee from a doomed planet, rocketed to Earth in search of safety. A stranger in a strange land. An undocumented alien, if we’re being precise

.

Superman’s story has always been about immigration, about difference, about the lonely search for belonging. He wasn’t fighting for some narrow, exclusionary “American way.” He was the “Champion of the Oppressed.” That’s what they called him in Action Comics #1. He fought bullies. He fought corrupt politicians. He fought Nazis—literally.

The “American way” he stood for wasn’t about walls or bans or fear. It was about compassion. It was about standing up for the little guy.

What James Gunn has done—whether these angry commentators realize it or not—is restore Superman to his roots. He’s reminding us that kindness is not weakness. That empathy is not erasure. That heroism has nothing to do with nationalism.

But here’s the deeper truth:

These folks don’t love Superman. They love their idea of him.

The strongman. The enforcer. The fantasy of a white, masculine savior who keeps the world in its place.

And now, they’re learning—painfully—that Superman was never that man. He was always the outsider. The refugee. The migrant. The one who fights for people they’d rather forget.

That’s why they’re angry—not because Superman has changed, but because they’ve been exposed. Because deep down, they’ve realized that their hero wouldn’t stand with them at all.

And here’s the layer they really don’t want to face:

Superman never left them behind.

The truth is, they never knew who he was in the first place.

They’ve spent decades trying to remake him—just like they did with Jesus. Turning a brown-skinned, Middle Eastern radical who preached mercy, justice, and humility into some whitewashed, surfer-haired caricature. Turning Santa Claus into an “officially white” cartoon, because folks like Megyn Kelly said so on live TV.

Same tired playbook. Same scam. Different costume.

Thanks for reading The Don Lemon Show! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

This isn’t about Superman. It’s just their latest grievance-for-hire. Their newest fake war.

The “War on Christmas” has simply become the “War on Superman.” First it was Starbucks cups. Then it was the Green M&M’s shoes. Now it’s Superman’s cape.

It’s all the same trick: rile up the audience, distract them from what really matters, keep the donations rolling in and the rage machine running.

But here’s what they’ll never say out loud:

If we’re really asking What Would Jesus Do?—or maybe What Would Superman Do?—the answer is simple.

Both would help the poor. Feed the hungry. Shelter the refugee. Heal the sick. Comfort the outcast.

Both would act with kindness, mercy, and compassion.

Everything these MAGA snowflakes refuse to do.

And that’s it. That’s the whole story right there.

Because this has nothing to do with tradition, or values, or even “truth.”

Here’s the hard part:

MAGA folks absolutely believe this is about “truth, justice, and the American way.”

They think they’re defending it—their version of it.

And honestly? I wish I could say they’re wrong.

I wish I could say that phrase still stands for the same ideals Superman fought for: kindness, fairness, courage, dignity.

But here’s the part nobody wants to face:

Maybe their version is the American way now.

Not the dream—but the reality.

Because when I look around at this country, I can’t deny what I see.

Cruelty. Exclusion. Fear.

Not just on the fringes—mainstream, loud, proud.

So maybe the question isn’t whether they’re twisting Superman’s motto.

Maybe the question is whether we’ve already become the country they believe in

.

And here’s the bitter irony they’ll never see:

That glossy, black-and-white, 1950s Pleasantville version of America—the one they picture when they think of Superman? That was never real.

It was a backlot fantasy. A Hollywood soundstage. A set built on repression and exclusion.

Superman isn’t real either. He’s an ideal. He’s aspirational—not perfect.

But at least Superman knows his limits.

He knows exactly what can kill him.

Kryptonite.

Maybe that’s what America needs to learn—before it’s too late.

Because we’ve got our own Kryptonite too.

Racism. Bigotry. Religious nationalism.

The very forces MAGA keeps feeding on.

They think they’re protecting America—but they’re poisoning it.

And if we keep chasing that old, empty fantasy—if we keep pretending Superman is just some harmless symbol of patriotism—then we’ll end up just like him when he gets too close to Kryptonite:

Weak. Powerless. Dying from within.

The question isn’t whether Superman still believes in “truth, justice, and the American way.”

The question is whether America can survive its own Kryptonite.

Share The Don Lemon Show