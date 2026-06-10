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Skepticat's avatar
Skepticat
3h

Justice in America today too often is injustice, and this is a prime example. I so hope the appeals result in a fair result.

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Karen Clarke's avatar
Karen Clarke
3h

Grossly racist and without racism - still unfair. The point of a jury of his peers! Out the window. Predisposed to a verdict before trial, indeed. We know there will be appeals. Yet look at the state this trial was held in. Hellish.

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