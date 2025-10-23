The Don Lemon Show

C Endres
4h

He made a stupid mistake. Has anyone forgotten the tattoos on Hegseth’s chest? People don’t bat an eye with those. He supports the people of Maine. Vote for him.

Joan Wiersma
4h

I support this man! Dems need to get their shit together and back him!! I'll be donating to him too, because I LOVE HIS HONESTY!!!!!!! God, this country is SO lacking in honesty anymore! It takes guts and courage to come out and admit mistakes. I've not seen many politicians do that. He's a Straight Shooter and I admire that. He gets right to the point and I admire that also. Vote for Graham! : )

