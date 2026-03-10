Back in 1916, a pretty radical constitutional amendment started gaining traction.

It proposed that all acts of war should be put to a national vote. And anyone who voted “yes” would have to register as a volunteer for service in the United States Army.

Think about that for a moment.

If you are willing to send people to war, you should be willing to go yourself.

During the last round of American wars in the Middle East, people revived the idea, but with a small adjustment.

If you vote “yes” for war, then your children should have to register for the draft too.

In other words, war should not be something you support from a safe distance. It should cost you something personally.

Those conversations are starting to bubble up again.

And honestly, it is not hard to see why.

Because right now there may be no clearer split screen in America than the one between the President’s family and the people who actually serve in the United States military.

Look at the moment we are living in.

Kai Trump, Donald Trump’s granddaughter, is facing backlash for a video she posted to her YouTube channel documenting a shopping trip to Erewhon, that famously expensive grocery store in Southern California.

The original title of the video was

“I Brought My Secret Service to Erewhon.”

After people started dragging it online, the title was quietly changed to

“I Tried the World’s Most Expensive Grocery Store.”

Which, frankly, does not fix the problem.

In the video you can still see Secret Service agents briefly as she leaves the store and climbs into a motorcade. Later, back in what looks like a hotel room, she happily reveals the total for the grocery run.

Two hundred and thirty three dollars.

Now listen. She is a kid. She did not start a war.

But it does tell you something about the world this family lives in.

Because while that video is making the rounds online, the President’s sons are doing something else entirely.

They are doing business.

Share

According to a new report in the Wall Street Journal, Don Jr. and Eric Trump are backing a new drone company called Powerus that plans to sell its products to the United States military.

The company is based in West Palm Beach, Florida and is merging with a publicly traded golf course holding company backed by the Trump family.

And all of this comes shortly after Donald Trump hosted defense companies at the White House and announced plans to “quadruple” production.

The company tied to his sons already produces about ten thousand drones a month.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon has launched a new initiative called Drone Dominance, a plan to spend roughly 1.1 billion dollars to procure hundreds of thousands of systems by 2027.

So yes, there is a war unfolding.

But there is also a marketplace.

And some people are doing very well in it.

Do not forget about the First Lady.

Her documentary premiered on Amazon Prime on March 8.

Congratulations.

Leave a comment

And then there is Barron Trump.

According to recent reports, Barron’s crypto holdings have grown to something like 150 million dollars.

Not bad.

Especially at a moment when the President is asking Americans to rally behind a war effort that could cost billions.

Because while all of this is happening, the war itself is getting deadlier.

So far, the death toll from the U.S. and Israel’s war with Iran has reached seven American service members.

Seven families whose lives have been permanently broken open.

Seven families who paid a price that cannot be measured in money.

And Americans are being told this war is necessary.

But the intelligence reporting we are seeing suggests something very different.

Which makes the question even more urgent.

If the country is being asked to sacrifice, if soldiers are being asked to risk their lives, if families are being asked to bury their children…

What exactly is the President’s family sacrificing?

Because from where many Americans are sitting tonight, the Trump family is not sharing the burden of war.

They are profiting from it.