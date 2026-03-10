Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sharon G.'s avatar
Sharon G.
8h

Disgraceful and absolutely shameless. The entire Republican Party is a sorry POS.💩

Reply
Share
Maureen Marfell's avatar
Maureen Marfell
9h

Don & Peter, This article is timely, and I enjoyed reading. This family is insensitive and taking advantage of all Americans. Maureen Marfell

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Lemon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture