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The White House Made a Media Offenders List... It May Backfire

Don sits down with Brian Tyler Cohen to discuss the White House's so-called "media offenders" list, a blatant attempt to intimidate and discredit independent journalism.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jun 15, 2026

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