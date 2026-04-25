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They Are Losing Control Fast!

Iran Crisis, Trump Under Scrutiny, & a Win in Virginia
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 25, 2026

Another week, another round of absolute chaos. RFK Jr. faced tough questions about Donald Trump’s mental fitness as concerns about the president’s behavior and messaging continue to grow.
Meanwhile, Kash Patel is now going after The Atlantic, the Strait of Hormuz remains a flashpoint with no clear resolution, and the broader Iran crisis continues to loom large.

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