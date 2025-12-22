Let me make this plain.

The right is not under attack.

The right is under examination.

And it does not like what it sees in the mirror.

What happened at Turning Point’s AmericaFest wasn’t a disagreement. It was a confession.

For years, they told their audience they were a movement. That they stood for values. That they were fighting decadence and chaos. That they were defending “Western civilization.” But what they actually built was chaos. And now it’s turning inward.

Ben Shapiro stood on that stage and told the truth too late.

He said the movement had been poisoned by lies and conspiracies. By people who elevate extremism and then pretend they’re just asking questions. He called out Candace Owens for spreading conspiratorial nonsense. He criticized Megyn Kelly for refusing to condemn it. He said Tucker Carlson hosting Nick Fuentes was morally indefensible.

Those weren’t dog whistles. Those were judgments.

And listen, I agree with him. If you’re walking around talking about civilization, maybe don’t hand the microphone to people whose politics require a history book footnote and a warning label.

But here’s the problem. The room didn’t want standards. Standards don’t get clicks. Truth doesn’t trend like outrage. Discipline doesn’t sell like fear.

Hanging over all of this was a real tragedy. The murder of Charlie Kirk. A real death. A real loss. And instead of slowing down, parts of MAGA media did what they’ve been trained to do. They speculated. They hinted. They teased conspiracies. They turned grief into content.

Shapiro finally said stop. He said turning a murdered man into clickbait was morally indefensible. The crowd wasn’t moved.

Later, Tucker Carlson took the stage and laughed. Literally laughed. He mocked the idea that there should be moral lines. He dismissed the entire notion of accountability and wrapped himself in free speech like it was holy scripture.

And that’s when the knives came out.

Steve Bannon called Shapiro a cancer. Megyn Kelly unloaded, saying she was flabbergasted, accusing him of betrayal, and announcing publicly that their friendship was over. Suddenly everyone was offended. Everyone was a victim. Everyone was being silenced while standing on a stage with a microphone.

Then came the excuse.

This is a distraction.

This is weakening the right.

This is helping the enemy.

No. The right is doing this to itself. On stage. In public. In real time.

This isn’t a debate about ideas. It’s a fight over the microphone. Over relevance. Over who owns the outrage economy. One faction still wants to pretend conservatism is about governing. The other understands the truth. Politics is just content now. Anger is the product. And the only unforgivable sin is being boring.

So now they devour each other.

No unity. No loyalty. No shared principles. Just competing subscriber counts and overlapping brand deals. A movement that looks like a high school cafeteria where everyone thinks they’re the toughest kid at the table and no one remembers why they started sitting together in the first place.

Here’s the part Ben Shapiro doesn’t want to hear.

He’s not wrong. But he helped build this.

You don’t spend a decade teaching people that cruelty is courage and then demand restraint. You don’t train an audience to worship outrage and then act shocked when it turns inward. You don’t create a monster and then complain that it won’t listen to you anymore.

This is MAGA without Trump holding the leash. Trump used to be the ringmaster. Now the clowns are loose. Each one claiming ownership of the movement. Each one accusing the others of betrayal. Each one shouting louder to prove they still matter.

And maybe this is the most honest version yet.

No unity. No discipline. No shared reality. Just a movement stripped bare, finally saying out loud what it has always been about. Not values. Not faith. Not freedom. Power. Attention. Money.

This is what happens when outrage becomes a business model and grievance becomes an identity. When the lie runs out of enemies, it turns inward. When a movement teaches people that cruelty is courage, it shouldn’t be surprised when mercy is treated like weakness.

They are not fighting for the soul of conservatism. They are fighting for relevance. For subscribers. For clicks. For the right to say, I matter more than you do.

And the collapse isn’t coming. It’s already here. It’s happening on stages, on podcasts, on livestreams. It’s loud. It’s messy. And it’s unmistakable. This isn’t the left tearing them apart. It isn’t the media. It isn’t some outside force.

This isn’t a movement being attacked. It’s a lie finally collapsing under the weight of its own mouth.