When Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez praised a fellow Democratic politician’s online savvy earlier this year, it would have been reasonable to assume she was talking about a fellow millennial—some other charismatic young lawmaker who’d figured out how to aura farm on social media. She was talking, instead, about 82-year-old Virginia state senator L. Louise Lucas. And Lucas is 82 years old.

Lucas, a grandmother, is president pro tempore of the Virginia state senate. She drew the state’s newly-passed congressional map, expected to hand four House seats to Democrats, and has spent months mocking and trolling every Republican who dares stand in her way.

In one post, she cast herself as Thanos, the infinity stones labeled with the newly gerrymandered Virginia districts. In another, she depicted herself denying Rep. Rob Wittman—a Virginia Republican expected to lose his seat under the new maps—a congressional committee appointment. Then, on April 20th, she posted an image reading “I fill my bong with Republican tears.” And in a post today, following the success of Virginia’s ballot proposition passing the new maps, she edited the entire Republican House delegation as McDonald’s employees.

It’s all very fun. But there’s wisdom to the strategy, too. Last August, DNC Chair Ken Martin said that the party would no longer “bring a pencil to the knife fight.” Lucas embodies that strategy. She gives as good as she gets, and then some. No more turning the other cheek. Republicans ruthlessly portray Democrats as suckers and losers. When Democrats respond with poll-tested messaging or platitudes about civility, they concede the point. Lucas, on the other hand, doesn’t concede anything.

Maybe more importantly, though, she doesn’t spare fellow Democrats. She described Senators Tim Kaine and Mark Warner—both of whom voted for the Laken Riley Act, a bill punishing jurisdictions that don’t cooperate with ICE—as occupying “a cuck chair in the corner.” In another post, she even took a shot at Virginia governor Abigail Spanberger.

Lucas may be the purest embodiment yet of what some are calling 'darkwoke' politics — a sensibility that pairs left-wing policy convictions with a rhetorical posture more commonly associated with the trollish right. She hasn't abandoned her values; she's abandoned the civility theater that was supposed to showcase them. The bong post isn't a departure from her politics. It is her politics, delivered in a language her opponents actually speak.

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There’s something very funny about the fact that the most online Democrat in America was born before the Korean War. First elected to the Virginia Senate in 1992, she’s been doing this longer than many of her critics have been alive. That should raise an uncomfortable question for older Democrats who’ve convinced themselves that social media savvy belongs exclusively to the under-40 crowd: what’s your excuse? If an 82-year-old grandmother can edit Republicans into McDonald’s uniforms, age isn’t the obstacle other Democrats seem to think it is.

None of this is without risk, of course. “I fill my bong with Republican tears” is the kind of line that will almost certainly have a second life on Fox News. And Lucas’s willingness to go after Kaine and Warner—and Spanberger—means she’s made enemies inside the tent as well as outside it.

But Lucas seems to have decided that the old way wasn’t working, either. At least this way, people are paying attention. And at least this way, Democrats aren’t just taking punches. On Tuesday, the strategy paid off. Virginia is effectively a swing state in off-cycle races; Republicans have governed it for eight of the last twenty years. The redistricting referendum was aggressive enough that its passage was far from guaranteed. With Lucas spearheading it, it passed.

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One of the Democratic Party’s persistent problems is authenticity. Voters find it hard to believe the party means what it says. Lucas, for her part, leaves no doubt that she means what she says. You don’t need to take it from us, though. “I have learned that being politically correct is lost on haters,” Lucas posted in February. “So I speak the language that they understand.”