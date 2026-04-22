Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Khadija's avatar
Khadija
4h

This is so true. Many Democrats can take a page from her playbook. Authenticity is key. I wish she was talked about more, but this article will be the start!

Reply
Share
Birthday Gurl's avatar
Birthday Gurl
3h

Let's Slay Miss Lucas!!!!

Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Lemon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture