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This Economy Is Hurting Everyday Americans...But Trump Doesn't Think About It!

People are struggling to afford basic necessities, and frustration is boiling over. But Donald Trump told reporters he doesn’t think about the financial situation of everyday Americans.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 13, 2026

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