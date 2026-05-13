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This Economy Is Hurting Everyday Americans...But Trump Doesn't Think About It!
People are struggling to afford basic necessities, and frustration is boiling over. But Donald Trump told reporters he doesn’t think about the financial situation of everyday Americans.
May 13, 2026
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