Time now for Don Lemon and Ahmed Baba for two brothers talking. Talking about how crazy this president is and that the GOP might finally be turning against him.

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript110310Time now for Don Lemon and Ahmed Baba for two brothers talking. Talking about how crazy this president is and that the GOP might finally be turning against him.A recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon Lemon and Ahmed BabaOct 30, 2025110310ShareTranscriptGet more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonAhmed BabaRecent PostsHOT TOPICS | Is Donald Trump Trying to Kill Us?! - October 30th, 20255 hrs ago • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | Mainstream Media BLOODBATH! - October 29th, 202522 hrs ago • Don LemonDon lemon and Mike Nellis go off on Donald Trump‘s barrage of lies. He is failing!Oct 29 • Don Lemon and Mike NellisHOT TOPICS | Trump Gets Very Bad TERRIBLE News! - October 29th, 2025Oct 29 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | President for Life: Is Donald Trump Trying to Be King?! - October 28th, 2025Oct 28 • Don LemonTime for the Lemon Cohen report with Don Lemon and Michael Cohen liveOct 28 • Don Lemon and Michael CohenHOT TOPICS | Dementia Donald Trump's Alarming Decline! - October 28th, 2025Oct 28 • Don Lemon