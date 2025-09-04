For decades, Republicans have treated the Second Amendment like it came down on stone tablets from Mount Sinai. Sacred. Absolute. Immune to compromise. A constitutional commandment handed directly from God to the GOP. But it turns out there is a loophole after all: being transgender.

Yes, you read that right. Donald Trump’s gun-obsessed Republican Party, the same one that cheers for open carry in church and “stand your ground” at the grocery store, is now quietly considering whether gender dysphoria should disqualify someone from owning a firearm. The Department of Justice is weighing a proposal that would lump transgender Americans in with felons and the adjudicated mentally ill.

The party that treats every bullet like a holy gift from the Almighty is finally contemplating major gun reform. Not for the AR-15-toting militia dressing up as “patriots.” Not for the angry young men radicalized online before shooting up schools. No, the only people they are willing to target make up less than one percent of the U.S. population. This idea did not come out of nowhere. It follows a horrific church shooting in Minneapolis, carried out by someone identified as a transgender woman. Conservative lawmakers and pundits pounced instantly, spinning the tragedy into a blanket narrative: all trans people are dangerous, unstable, and armed to kill.

The facts say otherwise. Trans people make up less than one percent of the population. They have been implicated in just 0.11 percent of mass shootings over the last decade. But facts rarely matter in a movement built on grievance, paranoia, and fear.

If the DOJ moves forward, this will not be an isolated policy. It is the latest in a drumbeat of persecution during Trump’s second term: erasing federal recognition of gender identity, blocking access to gender-affirming care, rolling back protections in the military, removing trans identities from government forms. The proposed gun ban is not a mistake. It is the next step in a deliberate campaign to make transgender people second-class citizens.

Here is the irony. The Washington Post recently reported that more transgender people are arming themselves because they feel unsafe in Trump’s America. This proposal could actually accelerate the very thing it claims to fear: more guns in the hands of people who feel under siege. Paranoia fuels armament. Armament fuels paranoia. The snake eats its own tail.

Meanwhile, the real crisis continues. Children in classrooms. Worshippers in churches. Shoppers in grocery stores. Ordinary Americans keep dying because the GOP refuses to pass universal background checks, assault weapon bans, or red flag laws, measures that could actually save lives.

The only gun control conservatives can stomach is the kind that punishes people they already despise. For them, the Second Amendment is not about freedom or safety. It is about wielding power in the culture war. Once again, the cruelty is the point.