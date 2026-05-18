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Trump Drops IRS Lawsuit in Exchange For $1.7 Billion Fund for His Allies!
As Americans struggle with rising costs and recession fears, scrutiny is intensifying around a reported $1.7 billion taxpayer-funded pool that could benefit Donald Trump’s political allies.
May 18, 2026
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