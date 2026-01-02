The Don Lemon Show

Dee
2d

These are Trump’s tactics!

Attack, Attack, Attack: Never defend; always be on the offensive.

Admit Nothing, Deny Everything: Never apologize or admit fault, as contrition is seen as a weakness.

Always Claim Victory: No matter the outcome, declare you have won and never admit defeat.

Weaponize the Legal System: Cohn instructed Trump to use lawsuits for intimidation and harassment rather than justice, often countersuing for massive amounts (e.g., a $100 million countersuit against the DOJ).

Shoshana
2d

And the whole Iran, noisy media bit is a day after netanyahu left the us and he, Netanyahu, needs to cover up what's going to happen now in Gaza and Iran is the perfect cover.

