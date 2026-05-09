Trump Rants at Kids, Kash Attacks the Media & the Optics of the Met Gala

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript208638Trump Rants at Kids, Kash Attacks the Media & the Optics of the Met GalaAnother week, another round of absolute chaos. Don LemonMay 09, 2026208638ShareTranscriptDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonRecent PostsRedistricting & Democracy: What’s Happening to Voting Rights?!22 hrs ago • Don LemonCanvas Gets Hacked: Final Grades Might Not Be The Only Thing Getting Exposed24 hrs ago • Don Lemon and Daniel GrimesDon On The Scene: Young Voters Are Struggling to Find Jobs!May 8 • Don LemonVoting Rights, Young Voters, and Growing Fear Around the Hantavirus!May 8 • Don LemonBombshell Epstein Revelations & a Voting Rights Battle!May 7 • Don Lemon and Tara PalmeriAnother Iran War Pivot & Rubio's Trip to the Vatican Amid Growing Tensions!May 7 • Don LemonIs the Trump Administration Using Government Agencies For Personal Revenge?!May 6 • Don Lemon