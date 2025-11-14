The Don Lemon Show

Assemblywoman Debra Mazzarelli
1h

This has left an impression on me too! He says we don’t have a qualified workforce! Every union in nation should have been all over this! Everyone should have taken offense at this worthless piece of crap creature for belittling the nation’s backbone, the working class! How dare he! I thought it statement would outrage, even MAGA SUPPORTERS.

I guess I just can’t read the electorate anymore.

