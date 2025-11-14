Earlier this week on Fox News, Donald Trump said something that has stayed with me ever since. Laura Ingraham asked him a simple question about American workers.

She asked why his administration keeps talking about bringing in foreign labor for the very jobs he promised American families. And instead of giving one of those easy lines about Americans being the best workers in the world, Trump let the truth slip.

He said you cannot take people off an unemployment line and put them in a factory making missiles. He said Americans lack certain talents. He suggested the country needs workers from somewhere else because the very people who support him are not capable. He said it calmly. Almost casually. As if this is something he has believed his entire life. And the more I replayed that moment, the more obvious it became. Trump thinks Americans are lazy. He thinks they are unskilled. He thinks they are not competitive in a global economy. And he thinks the people at his rallies will never hold him accountable for hearing it out loud.

This is the same man who built a movement on the idea that immigrants stole American jobs. He told people factories closed because of foreign workers. He told them they were the forgotten backbone of America. He stood in front of hollowed out towns and promised he would bring their jobs back. He treated their pain like a storyline he could rewrite whenever it suited him. Now he is admitting he never believed they could do those jobs in the first place. This should be a moment that makes MAGA stop and think. The entire movement is built on the idea that native born workers are being replaced. It is built on that old South Park line that became a cultural punchline. They took our jobs. But Trump is saying the quiet part. He thinks the jobs were never theirs because they no longer have the skills.

And here is where the hypocrisy becomes almost surreal. When Vivek Ramaswamy said something similar last December, MAGA set him on fire. He wrote a long lecture about American culture celebrating mediocrity. He blamed sitcoms for making kids soft. He blamed parents for choosing sleepovers over science competitions. He said immigrant families outwork American families. He said they study more. He said they value excellence more. And MAGA melted down in the most predictable way. They attacked his name. They attacked his heritage. They accused him of hating America. They said he insulted white workers. They unleashed some of the ugliest comments you will ever see.

Then Elon Musk jumped into the conversation. He said America does not produce enough engineers. He said tech companies rely on foreign born workers because the domestic talent pool is shrinking. He talked about global competition. And MAGA turned on him too. The same people who once treated him like a folk hero suddenly called him unpatriotic. They accused him of wanting cheap labor. They accused him of abandoning American workers. Now Trump is saying the exact same thing they burned Vivek for. The same thing they dragged Musk for. And they will tie themselves in knots trying to pretend he is not talking about them.

I said this earlier this year. MAGA was being played by Vivek. Not because he was wrong about the talent gap. But because the same people screaming about immigrants taking jobs were refusing to confront the reality of a world that changed while their politics stayed frozen. And then comes Ben Shapiro. The patriotic professor of facts and logic. The man MAGA claims is too sharp to be fooled. The man they quote like scripture when they want to sound serious. Earlier this week a clip spread across social media of Shapiro raising his voice in a way he rarely does. He was practically yelling that America is falling behind in technical fields. He complained that American kids are not graduating with engineering degrees. He said influencers are replacing innovators. He said other countries are building the future while American students are choosing shortcuts and attention instead of excellence.

You could hear the frustration in his voice. A kind of panic. Because he knows what Trump knows. He knows what Vivek knows. He knows what Musk knows. The problem is not immigration. The problem is that the global economy is moving while large parts of the country want to live inside a nostalgia bubble. And he knows the movement that worships him does not want to hear it. This is the same man who once told his followers they were the smartest, most overlooked patriots in the room. Now he is on camera saying the country is slipping behind because talent and training are slipping behind. He is saying the future is being built by people who are studying harder and preparing more seriously. And MAGA will still pretend he is not talking about them.

Now let me layer something deeper into this. The Hill ran a piece this week arguing that affordability is the most powerful political force in the country. The price of groceries. The price of rent. The price of childcare. The price of healthcare. The pressure on workers is real. People feel squeezed from every angle. Parents are exhausted. Young people feel like the ladder is being taken away as they climb it. And instead of offering serious policy solutions, MAGA politicians tell them the same story on repeat. Blame immigrants. Blame visas. Blame the border. They tell them that economic anxiety is caused by a stranger crossing into the country, not by decades of consolidation, deregulation, wage stagnation and political neglect.

But affordability is not fixed with slogans. It is fixed with policy. And Trump’s comment earlier this week exposed the emptiness at the heart of the MAGA message. He is telling the very people who voted for him that they cannot do the jobs he promised them. He is telling them they are unskilled. He is telling them they are not prepared. He is telling them the myth he built the movement on was never real. Let me put this plainly. Trump thinks MAGA is lazy and dumb. He thinks they are props. He thinks they are easy to manipulate. He thinks they will forgive anything as long as he keeps feeding them resentment. He does not think they can compete in a global economy. He does not think they can rebuild the industries he romanticizes. He does not think they are capable of doing the work he claims he wants to bring back. And the saddest part is they will defend him anyway.

James Baldwin taught us that if you cannot face the truth about yourself, someone else will define you. Malcolm taught us to watch for the trick. Farrakhan told us to pay attention to the man behind the curtain. And Trump has finally pulled back the curtain on his own movement. He is telling his supporters they are not what he told them they were. He is telling them the myth was never real. He is telling them their power was a performance. Everything he promised them was built on a lie. And he finally said the truth.

He thinks they are not good enough. He thinks they are not skilled enough. He thinks they are not smart enough. He thinks they are not capable of doing the jobs he once used to win their loyalty. Trump thinks MAGA is lazy and dumb. He said it. Not me. And this time, he said it without fear of how they will respond.