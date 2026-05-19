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Trump's $1.8 Billion Slush Fund Looks a Lot Like MAGA Reparations!
For decades, the government has argued that reparations for those harmed by systemic racism were unrealistic. Yet now, taxpayer money may be flowing toward people who attacked democracy itself.
May 19, 2026
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