Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Trump's $1.8 Billion Slush Fund Looks a Lot Like MAGA Reparations!

For decades, the government has argued that reparations for those harmed by systemic racism were unrealistic. Yet now, taxpayer money may be flowing toward people who attacked democracy itself.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 19, 2026

Thank you Amy Gabrielle, ann schneider, Bridge Art Gallery, Reba, Katherine Cooper, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Lemon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture