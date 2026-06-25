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Trump's America 250 Kicks Off... and It's a TOTAL FLOP!

Donald Trump's big America 250 kickoff was supposed to be a star-studded celebration of the nation's birthday. Instead? It looked more like a MAGA talent show after the headliners bailed.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jun 25, 2026

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