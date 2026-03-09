If you’re somehow still looking for a sign that the Trump administration may be in over its head, here it is.

The war in Iran is already shaking the global economy, and Americans are starting to feel it where it hurts most. Their wallets.

Oil shipments through the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway that carries about a fifth of the world’s oil supply, have ground to a near halt. That chokepoint, just 21 miles wide, has always been one of the most sensitive pressure points in the global economy.

Now it’s jammed.

U.S. crude futures surged 36 percent in a single week. That’s the biggest jump since the market began tracking prices in 1983. And after Donald Trump called for Iran’s “unconditional surrender,” crushing hopes on Wall Street that a quick diplomatic solution might emerge, prices surged again.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the disruption is unleashing the most severe energy crisis since the 1970s.

Remember when he said our economy would surge with all that Venezuelan oil?

Markets opened Sunday night and prices jumped another 20 percent.

Oil has now pushed past $100 a barrel. Energy analysts are stunned. “In the whole written history of the strait, it has never been closed, ever,” JPMorgan analyst Natasha Kaneva told the Wall Street Journal.

And it gets worse for the White House.