There is a difference between being hunted and being haunted. And Donald Trump, for all his talk of witch hunts, is not being hunted. He is being haunted. Haunted by the truth he tried to bury beneath conspiracy. Haunted by the company he kept when no one was watching. Haunted now, it seems, by Jeffrey Epstein’s ghost and all the names scribbled in that little black book. So he is reaching for a familiar page in his playbook. This time the trick isn't just projection. It is resurrection.

Donald Trump, the man who rose to power claiming he alone could stop the pedophiles, is preparing to make a deal with one. Or at least with the woman who helped enable one.

Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s accomplice and enabler, has met twice this week with Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche. And on Friday, as casually as someone checking the weather, Trump stood on the White House lawn and floated the idea of a pardon.

“I haven’t considered it,” he said, but then quickly added, “I’m allowed to do it.” That’s the tell. When Trump says he hasn’t done something but insists he could, that means he’s already working the angles.

He then started naming names. Clinton. Larry Summers. A few hedge fund guys. He waved off a question about the birthday letter bearing his name in Epstein’s files, calling it a forgery. And just like that, the air was thick with misdirection. Exactly how he likes it.

We have seen this game before. He is not trying to clear his name. He is trying to drown it in noise.

Here’s the play.

Maxwell, facing the rest of her life in a cage, will be offered a lifeline. In exchange, she absolves Trump. Says he was never there. Never saw anything. Never did anything. The letter was fake. The memories were mistaken. The real villains, she will suggest, were the usual suspects. Liberals. Academics. Hedge fund guys. Clinton friends. And the right-wing media machine will pounce. They already are. Newsmax host Greg Kelly this week implied Maxwell might be a victim herself. Soon she will be the misunderstood scapegoat. Trump the target of another political hit job. And the rest of us, those of us with working memories and working consciences, will be told to move on.

But let’s not mince words. This is corruption, not in shadow, but in daylight. A sitting president dangling freedom in exchange for favorable testimony from a convicted sex trafficker. And still, many will cheer. Because the rot goes that deep. Because the lie became the glue. Because some people would rather live inside a lie than confront who they have been cheering for all along.

But those of us who remember, who see clearly, will not be fooled. We know Donald Trump was part of the Epstein world. He was not an outsider trying to burn it down. He was on the inside. Comfortable. Protected. Until the walls closed in.

The irony is biblical.

He weaponized America’s deepest fears to build a movement. Preyed on panic about liberal elites and underground cabals. He turned “save the children” into a chant for the disillusioned. But it was never about protection. It was projection.

Now that same lie, the lie that made him, has turned on him. In the end, it will not be the Democrats. It will not be the deep state. It will be the lie. Because you can outrun the truth for a season. You can dodge indictments, rewrite timelines, cast yourself as the victim. But eventually, the ghosts you conjured come looking for you. And this time, they have brought receipts.