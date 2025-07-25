The Don Lemon Show

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rose Gargiulo's avatar
Rose Gargiulo
5h

Truth everyday, all day

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leslie Davis's avatar
Leslie Davis
21m

If it’s so important that this be contained, why would Trump even be considering a pardon? If she’s locked up, it is contained. By the time she gets out of prison, Trump will be long gone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Don Lemon
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture