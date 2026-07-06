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Trump's FIFA Drama & A Tragic Break in the Nolan Wells Case
We are looking at the heartbreaking disappearance of Nolan Wells, where authorities have now recovered a body, raising new questions as investigators work to determine exactly what happened.
Jul 06, 2026
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