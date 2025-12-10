There are campaign rallies, there are unhinged campaign rallies, and then there was what Donald Trump staged in Mount Pocono, Pennsylvania yesterday. It felt less like a stump speech and more like a live demonstration of what happens when a man marinated in white supremacist grievance politics for a decade finally decides to drop the pretense. Trump did not flirt with racism. He married it, built a four bedroom Dutch Colonial with it, and invited the crowd to come take a tour.

The transformation is striking. For years Trump insisted he never said the thing he absolutely said about “shithole countries.” Back in 2018 he denied it, hedged it, or blamed the liberal media for taking it grossly out of context. At the rally this week he treated the slur like a Greatest Hit. He gleefully reran the old insult reel about Haiti, Somalia, and other Black and brown nations, describing them with language typically reserved for toxic waste sites. He no longer bothers to deny anything. Denial is for people who believe they are accountable to someone. Denial is for people who can feel shame.

Then came the personal attacks. Trump targeted Representative Ilhan Omar, yet again, with a fixation that bordered on pathological. He mocked her background. He mocked her clothing. He accused her, without evidence of course, of entering the country illegally and marrying her brother. His supporters responded with a racist explosion of their own – screams to “send her back.” Trump basked in the depravity.

You could almost see the dopamine rush radiating off him. For Trump, cruelty is the point.

But what elevated this spectacle into something genuinely new in American politics was not simply the slurs or the xenophobia or the casual dehumanization. It was the total abandonment of even the mildest attempt to ground any of it in facts. He claimed that all new jobs went to immigrants. False. He said countries were emptying their prisons into America. False. He conjured up imagery of marauding migrants destroying communities, collapsing wages, and committing waves of violent crime. False. False. False.

The rally had the veneer of a populist speech but the content of a conspiracy-riddled 4Chan forum. It was an unbroken chain of fabrications designed to turn Black and brown people, documented or not, into the perfect political villain. They are here to steal your jobs. They are here to replace you. They are here to destroy everything you love. It is the oldest trick in the autocrat starter kit.

What made this rally the pinnacle of Trump’s racial politics was its clarity. There was no attempt at dog whistles. Trump did not hide behind euphemisms about border security or cultural cohesion or hard working Americans. He said the thing outright. For years Republicans insisted that any accusations of racism were hysterical overreach. Now their standard bearer has dropped all pretense and declared, by word and deed, exactly what he is. He invites them to cheer along.

Trump wants Americans to believe that immigrants from Black and brown nations do not come seeking safety or opportunity or a chance to live free of violence or tyranny. He wants Americans to believe they come to infect the country with poverty, criminality, and decay. In other words, he wants you to view certain human beings as contamination.

Last night, Trump delivered the most overtly racist rally of his political career. He did it proudly. He did it confidently. And he did it while knowing that a portion of the country would defend it, rationalize it, or dismiss it as a nothing burger with a paltry side of fries.

Isaid it live on CNNin 2018. I’m saying it again now. The president of the United States is racist.