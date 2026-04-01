Tonight, at 9 p.m., Donald Trump will have Americans vibrating in our respective living rooms like it’s Christmas morning, except our gifts might very well be a ground invasion of one of the most heavily fortified islands on the planet.

YAY!

The White House is teasing a “major” announcement. Could be a ceasefire? Could be NATO’s obituary? Could be, and we genuinely cannot rule this out, news about his ballroom?

Let’s start with the ceasefire charade, because it is a doozy.

This morning, Trump took to Truth Social to announce that Iran’s “New Regime President, much less Radicalized and far more intelligent than his predecessors,” had just asked the United States for a ceasefire.

There’s just one problem: there is no new regime president.

Iran’s president is still Masoud Pezeshkian. Same guy. Has been the whole time. So either Trump doesn’t know who he’s been bombing (which is alarming) or he’s referring to Iran’s new Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, and describing him as “less Radicalized” to the American public, despite the fact that the United States just killed his father, his wife, and one of his children. Neither interpretation should make you feel particularly great about tonight’s announcement. Because while Trump was busy confusing Iranian leadership on social media, the administration has been quietly preparing for something considerably more catastrophic than an illiterate Karoline Leavitt-penned press release.

The target? Kharg Island — Iran’s main oil export hub, a speck of land in the Persian Gulf barely larger than Manhattan’s Central Park, surrounded by decades of Iranian military infrastructure specifically designed to kill the well-meaning, red-blooded, patriotic Americans we’re apparently about to send there. Missiles. Mines. Drones. Iran has spent the better part of thirty years turning those waters into a kill zone, and the United States is now eyeing it like a real estate investment.

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We currently have roughly 50,000 troops in the Middle East — 3,500 Marines and sailors arrived over the weekend, with another 3,500 reportedly on the way. These are, to be clear, the most patriotic Americans alive. Kids from Iowa and Ohio and Indiana. A mom from Minnesota. (People whose deaths the President of the United States has used as copy for fundraising emails, which is the kind of thing a sociopath does, and I will not be persuaded otherwise).

Now imagine what happens when we put those boots on the ground in Kharg.

They will be annihilated.

And for what, exactly? You take Kharg Island. Then what? Iran doesn’t collapse. The mullahs don’t vanish in a puff of smoke. The war doesn’t end. What happens is Iran gets the fight it’s been preparing for since 1979: prolonged, asymmetric, and excruciating. Every American death becomes a propaganda poster. Every coffin is a recruitment tool. The regime, which was teetering before we started bombing it, grows more entrenched with each passing day.

This is the part where I remind you that Trump let himself be talked into this by Benjamin Netanyahu and Lindsey Graham. That’s a pairing that, historically speaking, has never once miscalculated anything about the Middle East (I am using sarcasm). The pitch, apparently, was that this would be fast. The Iranian people would rise up, throw flowers at our soldiers, and the whole thing would wrap up like the third act of a Marvel movie. Instead, Iran is more unified and the regime is more entrenched than when we started.

And here’s the detail that should make every cable news hawk’s head explode: Iran’s parliament has already approved a plan to charge non-US tankers up to $2 million per ship to pass through the Strait of Hormuz. They are going to MONETIZE off this war. They are going to emerge from it as the de facto arbiters of global energy trade. The United States will have spent blood and treasure to hand Tehran the keys to the most strategically valuable waterway on Earth.

We have spent thirty years projecting ourselves as the world’s indispensable military power. We have spent thirty years telling ourselves (and everyone else) that the American military is the one force no rational actor would dare provoke. Iran has now looked directly into that projection and called our bluff, on camera, in front of the whole world. The paper tiger has been revealed.

So before 9 p.m., before whatever spectacle Trump has cooked up for us tonight, I want someone — anyone — to answer three questions:

What is the mission? What is the endgame? Why are we doing this?

Because if the honest answer is “so Donald Trump can stand at a podium and declare himself a wartime president,” then we are watching a preventable CATASTROPHE unspool in real time, authored by a man who will never spend a single night wondering if his decisions were worth it.

The man is incapable of introspection.