Discussion about this post

User's avatar
james l gardner's avatar
james l gardner
5d

Donald lemon standing up for democracy, thanks

Reply
Share
Tracy Kohlbeck's avatar
Tracy Kohlbeck
5d

It breaks my heart and at the same time, infuriates me, that this idiot is going to get yet more of our military members killed and wounded. I have a son in the Navy and I'm sick with worry.

Reply
Share
2 replies
12 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Lemon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture