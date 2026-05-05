Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Transcript

Trump’s Wealth Soars & Celebs Show Off At Met Gala As Americans Struggle

While many Americans are dealing with rising costs and economic uncertainty, Donald Trump’s finances, and the benefits flowing to those in his orbit, are under increasing scrutiny.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
May 05, 2026

Thank you Noble Blend, Education is a lamp, Ladore Textile, Miss Myra, Dannys, and many others for tuning into my live video! Join me for my next live video in the app.

Get more from Don Lemon in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Don Lemon · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture