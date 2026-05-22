Tulsi Gabbard is out. While she officially resigned from her position as the Director of National Intelligence because of her husband’s bone cancer diagnosis, reportedly the White House had been forcing her out for weeks. Despite her position as head of US intelligence, Gabbard was frequently frozen out of the Situation Room.

We certainly wish her husband a speedy recovery as he battles this rare cancer. But it is interesting how this resignation happened after Gabbard blew up any credibility this administration had left.

During an appearance on Capitol Hill in March, Gabbard’s prepared remarks stated that Iran’s nuclear enrichment program had been obliterated and wasn’t being rebuilt. However, she didn’t say the lines during her live remarks to allegedly save time. If she had said, it would have DIRECTLY contradicted President Trump’s main reason for the war in Iran in the first place. The president still insists Iran posed an imminent threat, Gabbard exposed that lie without saying a word.

And when asked directly if Iran posed an imminent threat, Gabbard tried not to contradict the president, but failed. She testified that it is the president’s responsibility, not the intelligence community’s, to determine what constitutes an imminent threat. But she also said the Iranian regime remained generally intact, despite being degraded by U.S. airstrikes. This was after the president claimed the Iranian regime had been “totally obliterated” by Operation Epic Fury.

It wasn’t just this year. Last summer, they had a public feud over whether Iran was actively building a nuclear weapon. Gabbard testified before Congress that official intelligence data showed Iran was not developing a bomb, but Trump later told reporters, “I don’t care what she said. I think they were very close to having one,” and that she was “wrong.”

Gabbard won’t leave her position until the end of June and it is leaving many to wonder if her resignation is the inevitable collapse of an unstable appointment or one last public rebuking of this president.