Two Brothers Talking with Don Lemon and Ahmed Baba

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:00Transcript1323212Two Brothers Talking with Don Lemon and Ahmed BabaA recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon Lemon and Ahmed BabaJan 08, 20261323212ShareTranscriptGet more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonAhmed BabaRecent PostsHOT TOPICS | ICE Agent Shot and Killed a U.S. Citizen - What Really Happened?7 hrs ago • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | BREAKING: ICE Agent Shoots & Kills A Woman in Minneapolis 24 hrs ago • Don LemonLive with Don Lemon & Mike Nellis Jan 7 • Don Lemon and Mike NellisHOT TOPICS | Mainstream Media FAIL: CBS Sells Out AGAIN!Jan 7 • Don LemonLemon LIVE at 5 | SHOCKING Case of Abuse & Neglect Within ICE Facility!Jan 7 • Don LemonThe Lemon Cohen ReportJan 6 • Don Lemon and Michael CohenHOT TOPICS | Mainstream Media Meltdown: CBS's SHOCKING Debut!Jan 6 • Don Lemon