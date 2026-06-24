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UFC Fighter Attacked Michelle Obama, Now He's Backtracking!

After a fighter took a shockingly offensive, below-the-belt swipe at Michelle Obama, he's now scrambling to explain himself, and the excuse is somehow even more insulting.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Jun 24, 2026

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