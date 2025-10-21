Vivek Ramaswamy arrived on the Republican scene with ostensibly the perfect sales pitch. A biotech millionaire. An “anti-woke” wunderkind. Dead set on disturbing the status quo. He preached meritocracy, toughness, and fierce patriotism. He was an avowed MAGA loyalist. Considering all that, we must ask: why does the GOP hate him?

Well, he’s brown, and he’s Hindu. We might as well end the essay here. But I digress.

As the former DOGE co-chief has campaigned to be Ohio’s next governor, he has been plagued by vicious, cruel racism from the Right. The latest episode came earlier this month at a Turning Point USA event in Montana. One student asked why Ramaswamy “masquerades as a Christian.” Another demanded, “Jesus Christ is God, and there is no other God. How can you represent the constituents of Ohio who are 64 percent Christian if you are not a part of that faith?”

Even conservative firebrand Ann Coulter said she would not vote for him “because he’s Indian.” She said the quiet part out loud.

The exchanges and the reactions to both were telling. They exposed the contradiction at the heart of Ramaswamy’s political persona: the man who insists America is colorblind, that identity politics is poison, that merit alone determines destiny, is confronted again and again by the brute fact of identity. Specifically, his own.

Ramaswamy has built his brand on telling white conservatives they are not racist. He flatters their self-image, absolves them of guilt, and insists the only true oppression in America is “wokeness.” Yet the same people he has spent two years reassuring keep reminding him, in subtle and not-so-subtle ways, that he is not one of them. He will never be one of them.

He continues to deny systemic racism in America. He insults Black people with a false and disingenuous interpretation of our history and seems completely oblivious to the fact that if it were not for Black people and the Civil Rights Movement, he and his brown Indian family might not even be here—or at least would not enjoy the rights and opportunities he now takes for granted. Check out his outrageous, insulting interview with me on CNN, where he distorted the Civil War by claiming that Black Americans earned their freedom thanks to the NRA. That is not only historically false. It is obscene.

The NRA was founded in 1871, after the Civil War, by white Union officers seeking to improve marksmanship. It had nothing to do with emancipation, and it remained silent as the Ku Klux Klan unleashed terror across the South. The idea that the NRA freed the slaves is an insult to every ancestor who bled for liberation.

Ramaswamy’s denial of racism is not brave; it is transactional. He has built a career telling white conservatives they are the true victims and that their guilt is unnecessary because racism is over. But the irony is that he has become exactly what Malcolm X once warned us about: a modern-day house Negro, defending the master’s house as if it were his own, mistaking the invitation for ownership.

This is the bargain Ramaswamy struck when he chose to make himself the Republican Party’s mirror rather than its conscience. He thought he could transcend identity by rejecting it, that by loudly disavowing “diversity” he could prove his own belonging. He confused proximity for acceptance.

That is the paradox at the heart of Ramaswamy. The harder he performs assimilation, the more glaringly he stands apart. He tries to convince the MAGA base that they can love a brown man who hates “identity politics” as much as they do. But to many of them, the only identity that truly matters is whiteness, and the only religion worth defending is their own.

His predicament is not new. The GOP has long celebrated “model minorities” who scold liberals about race, so long as they remain ornamental—proof that the Right is not racist, so long as their presence never threatens to redefine what the Right is. Ramaswamy misunderstood the assignment, as the kids say.

I have seen this play before. I have sat across from men like him on live television—brilliant, ambitious, desperate to prove they are the exception. They believe that if they run fast enough from who they are, the finish line will move closer. It never does.

Think about it. Ramaswamy wanted to be the figure who preaches “forget about victimhood” while standing inside a movement built on perpetual grievance. White grievance, that is.

The GOP loved him when he was a novelty act, a brown man who made their bigotry feel enlightened. The moment he demanded real power, though, the applause curdled. He has mistaken the master’s invitation for a key to the house. He does not realize he has been welcomed only so long as he keeps the porch swept and the curtains closed. That is the quiet rule of Republican diversity: you can serve as a shield, but never as a standard-bearer.

Ramaswamy does not seem to grasp that his usefulness was always contingent on his distance from himself. The party he worships will never let him be more than a guest in its house. And here is the sting: the tragedy is not that they reject him. The tragedy is that he still craves their embrace. He has spent his career trying to convince them he belongs, and they have spent just as long reminding him he does not.