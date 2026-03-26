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Lynn Brezina's avatar
Lynn Brezina
7h

Trump is a stinking POS.

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Sally Ramseur's avatar
Sally Ramseur
7h

Now isn’t that the pot calling the kettle black!!! Your truly isn’t playing with a full deck of cards 🎴 🧐🤨☝🏿☝🏿

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