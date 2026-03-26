The U.S. president has spent years telling Americans that voting by mail is corrupt. A scam. A crisis. An existential threat to democracy itself.

“Mail-in voting is cheating,” he said again this week. “We’ve got to do something about it.”

So. How did Donald Trump vote yesterday?

Go ahead. Take your time.

According to Palm Beach County records, the man who declared mail-in voting must be abolished — and who this very week pressured Republicans to tank the government unless the SAVE Act passes — cast his ballot by mail. In West Palm Beach. Yesterday. He mailed it in. THE MAN MAILED IT IN.

Share

The double standard isn’t new. Trump voted by mail in 2020 as well, even while claiming — again, without a shred of evidence — that “thousands and thousands” of fraudulent ballots were being filled out in living rooms across the country. Courts didn’t find it. Election officials didn’t find it. The only place the fraud existed was in Trump’s telling of it.

Here’s what members of Congress won’t volunteer while the SAVE Act is being debated: mail-in voting is their preferred method, too. For the uninitiated, the SAVE Act — Safeguard American Voter Eligibility — would require Americans to present documentary proof of citizenship, such as a passport or birth certificate, to register to vote in federal elections. Sounds reasonable, right? Except that roughly 21 million eligible American citizens don’t have those documents readily on hand. And do you honestly think a congressman who rarely sets foot in his own district wants to book a flight home to stand in line on a random Tuesday? Of course not. They vote by mail. They’ve always voted by mail. They just don’t want you to.

Republican members of Congress understand the contradiction perfectly well. They see their polling. They see the demographic math. None of it is working in their favor — so the strategy has shifted to something simpler and considerably uglier: make it harder for the wrong kinds of people to vote. And they’re not being subtle about it. The self-described “pro-family” party just passed a provision ensuring that married women who changed their last names must jump through extra hoops just to register. The PRO-FAMILY PARTY. Let that wash over you.

Leave a comment

The SAVE Act kicks in immediately upon passage. So if you’re a married woman in Alaska, congratulations — you’ll need to book a five-hour flight and spend roughly a thousand dollars traveling to one of the state’s six approved registration locations. Because nothing says “election integrity” like making democracy expensive and inconvenient.

Supporters love to cite polling showing broad support for “voter ID.” But let’s be precise about what this actually is: layered documentation requirements, fewer voting options, and friction — deliberate, engineered friction — at every step of the process. More paperwork, more red tape, all of it fueled by conspiracy theories about an election that was litigated, adjudicated, and settled years ago.

The pattern here isn’t subtle. Make it easier for the people in power to vote. Make it harder for everyone else. And call it reform.