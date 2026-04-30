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Voting Rights Suppressed, Hegseth Grilled, WTF Just Happened?!

The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to strike down what remained of the Voting Rights Act. This ruling essentially deals a death blow to the nations most important civil rights law.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 30, 2026

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