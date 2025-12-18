There are moments in media when something fails so quietly that people are tempted to shrug and move on. No explosion. No scandal. No viral meltdown. Just… nothing. Those moments are often the most revealing.

That’s what the CBS News town hall with Bari Weiss and Erika Kirk felt like. Not a controversy. Not a cultural flashpoint. A shrug. And for an institution like CBS News, a shrug should be alarming because this wasn’t just another program that didn’t land. It was a test, a signal, a glimpse of where one of the most trusted names in American journalism may be headed. And the audience response, or lack of one, said more than any critic ever could. People didn’t lean in. They didn’t argue about it the next day. They didn’t flood social media with outrage or praise. They just didn’t show up. That silence is not neutral. In television, silence is a verdict.

CBS News occupies a very specific place in the public imagination. Or at least, it used to. It was never about spectacle. It was about authority. About reporters who disappeared into the story rather than centering themselves. About editorial restraint, discipline, and seriousness. That was the deal with the audience. This town hall broke that deal. It didn’t feel rooted in journalism. It felt rooted in positioning, in signaling. In the idea that simply placing a self-styled contrarian figure at the center of a broadcast would automatically generate interest. It didn’t.

Television audiences do not tune in for posture. They tune in for storytelling. For accountability. For moments that feel necessary rather than self-congratulatory. Calling something bold or heterodox does not make it compelling. Especially when the result is terminally dull. And dull is unforgivable in a medium already fighting for attention.

This critique is not coming from one ideological corner, either. Even figures who otherwise agree with Bari Weiss politically have openly questioned her elevation and effectiveness. Conservative commentator Candace Owens, for example, has mocked what she sees as Weiss’s lack of distinction and questioned how someone she considers so unremarkable continues to land elite platforms and opportunities.

You don’t have to agree with Owens’ tone — I certainly don’t — to recognize the significance of that moment. When criticism is coming from both the left and the right, it suggests the issue isn’t politics. It’s credibility. It’s competence. It’s fit.

And that brings us to the core misunderstanding at work here: the belief that ideological branding alone is content. It isn’t.

CBS News is not a Substack. It is not a podcast feed. It is not a personal brand extension. It is supposed to be a public trust, or at least a competent imitation of one. That distinction matters. This town hall felt like it was designed for people who do not actually watch CBS News, while assuming the existing audience would simply come along for the ride. That is a dangerous assumption because when viewers feel like a network is no longer talking to them, they don’t protest. They don’t write letters. They don’t boycott. They just leave. I’ve seen it up close and personal before. And people who are inexperienced in running tv networks often make that mistake. Hell, even experienced ones do to. They never learn.

But I digress, the failure here was not effort. It was alignment. And that failure reveals something deeper about leadership. Criticizing institutions from the outside is one skill. Running one is another entirely. Managing a broadcast news organization requires judgment, humility, and an understanding of how mass audiences actually work. It also requires an appreciation for the medium itself.

On-air presence matters. Energy matters. Delivery matters. Bari Weiss should have turned that town hall over to a more experienced interviewer. CBS is full of them. Not just full of them but full of the best of them. This isn’t ideology. It’s television. Flat delivery drains the room. It always has. In an era of fragmented attention and brutal competition, boredom is not a luxury CBS News can afford.

What makes this moment especially troubling is that it doesn’t exist in isolation. It’s happening alongside major consolidation pressures in the media industry. Paramount, CBS’s parent company, is in the middle of a proposed deal involving Skydance, led by David Ellison and backed by his father Larry Ellison. The Ellisons are powerful Silicon Valley figures, openly conservative, and closely aligned with Donald Trump. For a time, there was a widespread assumption that political proximity would smooth the path to regulatory approval.

That assumption now looks far less certain. Warner has told its shareholders not to support a related deal. Regulators are not rubber-stamping outcomes. And the idea that ideological alignment alone guarantees control over vast media institutions is being tested in real time.

This matters because the Ellisons already sit close to enormous informational power. Through Oracle, they host and secure U.S. TikTok user data. They do not control TikTok’s algorithm yet, but they are key figures in the new US-based consortium taking control of TikTok’s US operations. Oracle will host the algorithm and a US board overseeing content, aiming to separate it from China’s influence and potentially integrating with Ellison family media assets like Paramount, giving them significant power over the US app - one of the most influential platforms on the planet. Add a legacy news organization into that ecosystem, and it is reasonable, even necessary, to ask questions about consolidation, influence, and editorial pressure.

This is not about censorship. It is not about silencing voices. It is about recognizing patterns. Editorial drift rarely announces itself with a press release. It shows up subtly. In programming that feels slightly off. Then more off. Then unrecognizable. In experiments that mistake reaction for relevance and branding for trust. That is what this CBS moment signals.

Journalism does not usually die in a blaze. It erodes. Quietly. One confusing decision at a time. One audience that stops showing up. One institution that forgets what it was built to do.

CBS News does not need a culture warrior dressed up as an editor. It does not need to chase attention by provoking irritation. It does not need to audition for audiences that were never asking for it. What it needs is solid journalism. Clear judgment. And leaders who understand that relevance is not something you declare. It is something you earn.

CBS should take note of what happened to one of the most prominent news organizations in the world when it tried to move the network to the right. The core audience fled. The tent shrank.

You can expand the tent without burning it down. You can challenge assumptions without boring people senseless. You can evolve without abandoning the values that made people trust you in the first place.

Audiences are not confused. They know when something rings true. And this weekend, they sent a message. Not with outrage. With silence. And silence, in this business, is never accidental.