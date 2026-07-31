Let’s talk about what is really happening in Congress right now, because quite frankly, that is one angle we have not discussed in regards to the Nolan Wells case. We ran into six United States senators to get their take on the investigation into Nolan Wells—the 18-year-old Black man who went missing on the Fourth of July and whose body washed up under deeply suspicious circumstances on a Mississippi shore. Six lawmakers on both sides of the aisle. And do you know what we got? Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who represents Mississippi, said