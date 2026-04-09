What Ceasefire? Live with Don Lemon and Ahmed Baba

Playback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/Transcript319326What Ceasefire? Live with Don Lemon and Ahmed BabaA recording from Don Lemon's live videoDon Lemon and Ahmed BabaApr 09, 2026319326ShareTranscriptGet more from Don Lemon in the Substack appAvailable for iOS and AndroidGet the appDiscussion about this videoCommentsRestacksThe Don Lemon ShowSubscribeAuthorsDon LemonAhmed BabaRecent PostsLIVE From The NAN Convention: Fighting MAGA Media Lies3 hrs ago • Don LemonIs the Cease-Fire Deal With Iran Collapsing?!22 hrs ago • Don LemonTrump Backs Down on Iran.. Caves.. Now What? Live with Don Lemon & Mike NellisApr 8 • Don Lemon and Mike NellisDonald Trump Pauses Iran Strikes After Threatening Annihilation! Apr 8 • Don LemonThe Clock Is Ticking on Trump's Iran Demands: What Happens Next?!Apr 7 • Don LemonSubscribers only Live with Don Lemon. Let's talk about everything!Apr 7 • Don LemonDonald Trump's INSANE Iran Threats Are A Ticking Time Bomb!Apr 7 • Don Lemon