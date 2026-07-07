What happened to Nolan Xavier Wells?
We spoke to someone involved in the search and rescue efforts to try and get some answers.
Let’s talk about the tragic disappearance and death of 18-year-old Nolan Xavier Wells on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. It has ignited a firestorm online and a host of conspiracy theories, accusations of racism and debates about just how diverse a friend group should be.
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