Back in 2019, as the Democratic primary was just warming up, Pete Buttigieg was given a name he has never managed to escape: “Mayo Pete.” It did not come from political Twitter, or gay Twitter, or pundits with blue checks.

It came from Black Twitter, that sharp, unruly, prophetic corner of the internet where a joke is never just a joke, but often a judgment. And from the very beginning, Black Twitter was not buying what Pete was selling.

Some saw the audacity of a small-city mayor vaulting for the presidency as naked ambition. Others found his policies timid, his instincts managerial. Many saw his cultural whiteness, mayonnaise on white bread. And yes, some rejected him because he is gay. But the rejection was never only about prejudice. It was about suspicion. A sense, born of history, that this country makes promises it will not keep.

Six years later, Pete Buttigieg is no longer the long-shot mayor. He is the former Secretary of Transportation, loyal to Joe Biden, praised for his polish, applauded as one of the party’s strongest messengers. He can joust with Fox anchors, charm MSNBC hosts, and glide through the endless rotation of podcasts. In early polls for 2028, his name rises. But the insurgent with a spark of danger has become a secretary whose answers sound scrubbed and staged, as though every word has been pressed through consultants until there is nothing left but shine.

That shine hides a deeper problem: Pete’s strategy is too safe, too tone-deaf. His advisers send him to conservative and manosphere podcasts, as if crossing into those spaces is still brave. It is not. Those men do not live in a fact-based world. They will never vote for him. They cannot sharpen him. On the other side, he gravitates toward Pod Save America, Lovett or Leave It, and the lily-white liberal streamers with the patina of old-school respectability. Preaching to the choir may win polite applause, but it does not build the trust or the coalition he needs. Real courage would mean going where he can be tested: in progressive spaces, yes, but more importantly in Black spaces. Not just the Breakfast Club, a consultant’s checkbox, but the niche Black streamers, the community radio hosts, the pastors, the barbers. Because that is where trust is earned.

And the numbers make plain just how urgent this is. In Emerson College’s June 24–25, 2025 national poll, zero percent of Black respondents, not a handful, not within the margin of error, but literally zero, said they would back him for the Democratic nomination. Zero. That is not a data point; it is an alarm bell. Donald Trump has more Black support than Pete.

And here is the cost of avoiding that fire: even among some of his most ardent early supporters, white gay men and trans people, I hear a new whisper of doubt. Pete has not helped himself. After his July 28 NPR interview, where he said women’s sports raise “serious fairness issues” and agreed that worried parents “have a case,” he faced backlash. The following week, he addressed the criticism on Substack Live, emphasizing compassion but reiterating the same fairness framing. To many, it felt calibrated rather than courageous, the safest line, not the truest one.

And Pete should take note. Gavin Newsom stumbled into the same ‘both sides false equivalence’ posture, inviting MAGA bigots onto his podcast, getting roasted for it, watching his approval ratings dip. But Newsom is a seasoned operator; he pivoted fast, embraced the fight, and turned a misstep into a sharpening. The truth is, it is better to rally your base by naming the common enemy than to waste time buttering them up. Newsom is finding support right now even from people who dislike his policies, because at least he looks like a fighter, not a savior. Pete has not yet shown that instinct.

A beard will not fix this. A clean shave in a perfect suit or a beard to suggest edge does not matter. Growing facial hair does not make you bold; ask J.D. Vance. Gimmicks are still gimmicks, and performance is poison.

What Black voters demand is not perfection. It is proof. Proof that a candidate can endure the storm America will unleash and still fight for them when the winds have torn everything else away. Barack Obama had to prove it in Iowa. Pete Buttigieg has not proven it anywhere.

And I say this because I like Pete. I believe one day he could make a great president. But he does not need to be perfect. That is the trap, his, or his advisers’. To present him as if he were created in a lab, in a test tube, marked Sample Gay President. America does not need that. It needs someone real, someone willing to risk, someone willing to tell the truth. Someone with the personal and political instincts to not let his advisors over-protect him like a boy in a plastic bubble. Advisors don’t usually become Presidents, especially now. Risk takers do.

Because the old question still stands: For what shall it profit a man, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul? And in this case, what shall it profit Pete Buttigieg to sit with podcasters who will never vote for him, to polish himself for white liberals who already clap on cue, and to lose the trust of the very people who could carry him to the presidency?

Skepticism from Black voters is not prejudice. It is memory. It is wisdom. It is the scar tissue of a people who know better than to mistake polish for truth. And unless Pete can walk into that fire without handlers, without fear, without the mask of perfection, “Mayo Pete” will not remain a relic of 2019. It will become the epitaph of a campaign, a campaign that never dared to risk honesty, never dared to show its scars, never dared to be real.

And one last truth: no Democrat wins the presidency without significant Black support. Not in the math, not in the map, not in the America we actually live in.