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Nurse M's avatar
Nurse M
22m

My thought is Congress has either all been bought off or they’ve been threatened by this criminal administration. People need to understand that the Democrats don’t have any power right now to do anything. They do not have the majority.

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Cyrus Zervos's avatar
Cyrus Zervos
4m

Exactly what I was thinking earlier. Where the fuck is Congress and why are they so scared of that walking POS of a president?

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