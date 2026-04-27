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White House Correspondents’ Dinner Shooting: Who's Fault Is This?

After the shocking shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, questions are mounting about security gaps and the flood of conspiracy theories spreading online.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 27, 2026

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