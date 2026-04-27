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White House Dinner Shooting Fallout & Trump's New Attacks on Jimmy Kimmel
Tonight, we break down the fallout from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, what the administration is saying, how the messaging is evolving, and what comes next.
Apr 27, 2026
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