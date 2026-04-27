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White House Dinner Shooting Fallout & Trump's New Attacks on Jimmy Kimmel

Tonight, we break down the fallout from the White House Correspondents’ Dinner shooting, what the administration is saying, how the messaging is evolving, and what comes next.
Don Lemon's avatar
Don Lemon
Apr 27, 2026

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