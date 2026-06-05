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Cindy's avatar
Cindy
15m

Could you imagine the outcome if women stood together what could be achieved?

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Vicki Anderson's avatar
Vicki Anderson
34m

I think it is “power,” which for those that have it, goes down like an aphrodisiac in their minds. All of the sudden they believe themselves to be “all that and more!” They allow themselves to reach beyond the norm. Apparently sex outside the norm is just a perk of being powerful.

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